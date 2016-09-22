BRIEF-Rite Aid Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 Rite Aid Corp
* Rite Aid reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.03
* Q2 earnings per share $0.01
* Q2 revenue $8.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.17 billion
* Q2 same store sales fell 2.5 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly retail pharmacy segment revenues were $6.5 billion and decreased 2.4 percent compared to prior year
* Company continues to believe that Rite Aid and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Transaction will close in second half of calendar year 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
