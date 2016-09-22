版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 19:15 BJT

BRIEF-Avcorp awarded production contracts from Boeing

Sept 22 Avcorp Industries Inc :

* Avcorp awarded multiple production contracts from Boeing

* Production contracts consist of complex metal bond and multi-material structural assemblies

* Addition of spoiler production will result in increases to Avcorp's existing plant and equipment utilization for coming years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐