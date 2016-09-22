版本:
BRIEF-Scholastic reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

Sept 22 Scholastic Corp

* Scholastic reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.60 to $1.70 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $1.15 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion

* Q1 revenue rose 48 percent to $282.7 million

* Q1 loss per share $1.15 from continuing operations

* Says fiscal 2017 outlook affirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

