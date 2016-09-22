BRIEF-Ivanhoe and Zijin Mining gets more high-grade copper from Congo

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 Ivanhoe Mines And Zijin Mining Announce More High
* Grade copper results from ongoing drilling at the Kakula discovery on the Kamoa copper project in the Democratic Republic of Congo
* Plans are being developed to expand 2016 drill program and extend it into 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.