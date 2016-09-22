版本:
BRIEF-Ivanhoe and Zijin Mining gets more high-grade copper from Congo

Sept 22 Ivanhoe Mines And Zijin Mining Announce More High

* Grade copper results from ongoing drilling at the Kakula discovery on the Kamoa copper project in the Democratic Republic of Congo

* Plans are being developed to expand 2016 drill program and extend it into 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

