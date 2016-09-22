版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 19:53 BJT

BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive, AT&T sign long-term multi-platform distribution agreement

Sept 22 Scripps Networks Interactive

* Scripps Networks Interactive, AT&T sign long-term multi-platform distribution agreement

* Deal covers programming from HGTV, Food Network, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Cooking Channel and Great American Country

* Companies agreed on expanded digital rights to include networks on DIRECTV NOW and DIRECTV Freeview streaming services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

