BRIEF-Omnova's qrtly profit misses estimates, sales fall 7.3 pct

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 Omnova Solutions Continues Year
* Over-Year earnings growth in 2016 third quarter, led by increased volumes of over 6% in performance chemicals' specialty businesses
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.14
* Q3 earnings per share $0.10
* Q3 sales fell 7.3 percent to $195.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Eps and adjusted EPS for Q3 of 2016 were negatively impacted due to country-wide labor strikes in France earlier in quarter
* Continues to expect 2016 to be another year of growth in adjusted earnings per diluted share
* EPS and adjusted EPS for Q3 of 2016 were negatively impacted by approximately $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.