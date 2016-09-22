版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 20:22 BJT

BRIEF-Teladoc inc says Shedlarz will serve on Teladoc's audit and Compensation Committees

Sept 22 Teladoc Inc :

* Teladoc appoints former Pfizer Vice Chairman and CFO David Shedlarz to board of directors

* Shedlarz will serve on Teladoc's Audit and Compensation Committees

