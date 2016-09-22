BRIEF-Teva announces data from second phase 3 study of SD-809

Sept 22 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva announces positive top-line data from second phase 3 study of SD-809 in Tardive Dyskinesia (TD)

* SD-809 demonstrates a statistically significant improvement in abnormal involuntary movement scale score in AIM-TD study

* Co expects to make a regulatory submission to FDA by end of 2016

* Says new results for AIM-TD trial follow positive results from ARM-TD trial announced in june 2015

* During 12-week treatment, SD-809 demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile