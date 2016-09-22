BRIEF-Teva announces data from second phase 3 study of SD-809

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* Teva announces positive top-line data from second phase 3 study of SD-809 in Tardive Dyskinesia (TD)
* SD-809 demonstrates a statistically significant improvement in abnormal involuntary movement scale score in AIM-TD study
* Co expects to make a regulatory submission to FDA by end of 2016
* Says new results for AIM-TD trial follow positive results from ARM-TD trial announced in june 2015
* During 12-week treatment, SD-809 demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.