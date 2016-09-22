版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 20:16 BJT

BRIEF-T2 Biosystems announces $40 million equity investment by partner Canon U.S.A.

Sept 22 T2 Biosystems Inc

* T2 biosystems announces $40 million equity investment by partner Canon U.S.A.

* Remain on track to submit application for marketing clearance of T2Bacteria panel to FDA by mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

