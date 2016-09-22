BRIEF-Cisco, Salesforce announce global strategic alliance

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 Cisco Systems Inc :
* Cisco and Salesforce announce global strategic alliance
* Collaboration integrations are expected to be available in second half of 2017
* IOT integrations are expected to be available in second half of 2017 and pricing will be announced at that time
* Cos to develop,market solutions that join Cisco's collaboration, IOT,contact center platforms with Salesforce sales cloud, IOT cloud,service cloud
* Integrations between Cisco's unified contact center enterprise,Salesforce's service cloud are available Thursday through Salesforce AppExchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.