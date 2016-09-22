BRIEF-Vistagen Therapeutics provides business outlook

Sept 22 Vistagen Therapeutics Inc :

* Vistagen Therapeutics provides business outlook and sets corporate milestones

* Says Vistagen expects to report topline data from its NIMH-sponsored Phase 2a study in Q2 of 2017

* Expects to receive FDA fast track designation for AV-101 as adjunctive treatment for MDD during first half of 2017.

* Company anticipates topline results for AV-101 from Phase 2b study to be reported in Q3 of 2018