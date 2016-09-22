版本:
BRIEF-PPG Industries says will divest ownership interest in PFG fiber glass JVs

Sept 22 PPG Industries Inc :

* PPG reaches agreement to divest its ownership interest in PFG fiber glass joint ventures

* Financial terms were not disclosed

* To divest its 50 percent ownership interests in its two PFG fiber glass joint ventures (PFG) to Nan Ya Plastics Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

