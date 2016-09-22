版本:
BRIEF-Chesapeake Utilities Corp prices public offering of common stock

Sept 22 Chesapeake Utilities Corp :

* Chesapeake utilities corporation prices public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 835,000 common shares priced at $62.26per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

