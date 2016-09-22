版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 20:48 BJT

BRIEF-Performance Food Group company names Tom Ondrof Executive Vice President & CFO

Sept 22 Performance Food Group Co :

* Performance Food Group company names Tom Ondrof Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

* Ondrof succeeds Bob Evans, who is retiring after serving as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

