公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四

BRIEF-Leading Brands Q2 revenue c$3.227 mln versus c$3.888 mln

Sept 22 Leading Brands Inc :

* Leading Brands, Inc. Announces Q2 & Ytd results

* Q2 loss per share c$0.05 excluding items

* Q2 revenue c$3.227 million versus c$3.888 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

