BRIEF-Sandy Lake Gold provides update in respect of Weebigee Project dispute

Sept 22 Sandy Lake Gold Inc

* Sandy Lake Gold Inc. provides update in respect of Weebigee Project dispute

* Received formal notice of arbitration pursuant to option agreement between GPM Metals, Goldeye Explorations

* Arbitration concerning, among other things, dispute of 1,421 claim units ("east block") staked by GPM surrounding Weebigee Project