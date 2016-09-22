版本:
BRIEF-Solegear Bioplastic Technologies announces private placement of up to $4.5 mln

Sept 22 Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc :

* Solegear announces brokered private placement

* Says private placement of up to 30 million units at a price of $0.15 per unit for a total of up to $4.5 million

* Says net proceeds of private placement will be used to fill customer orders that are pending Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

