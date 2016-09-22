版本:
BRIEF-Ultra Lithium signs binding LOI to acquire lithium salar project in Argentina

Sept 22 Ultra Lithium Inc :

* Ultra Lithium signs a binding LOI to acquire lithium salar project in Argentina and announces $300,000 private placement

* Co has signed a binding letter of intent to acquire an 80 % interest in a lithium salar property

* Co intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 2 million units of co at a price of $0.15 per unit

* Proceeds from private placement will be used to fund exploration of co's South Big Smoky Valley property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

