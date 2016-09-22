BRIEF-Capital Power announces C$150 mln offering of 6 pct cumulative minimum rate reset preferred shares

Sept 22 Capital Power Corp :

* Capital power announces c$150 million offering of 6.00% cumulative minimum rate reset preferred shares

* Says will issue 6 million cumulative minimum rate reset preference shares, series 7 at a price of $25.00 per series 7 share

* Net proceeds of offering will be used to reduce indebtedness under Capital Power's credit facilities