中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四

BRIEF-Spectrum Brands launches offering to reprice all of its term loans under its credit agreement

Sept 22 Spectrum Brands Holdings

* Spectrum Brands launches offering to reprice all of its U.S. dollar term loans under its credit agreement

* Spectrum Brands-New term loans are expected to carry lower interest rate margins but otherwise be on same terms, including maturity date

* Spectrum Brands Holdings says expects to close this repricing in October of 2016 Source text :

