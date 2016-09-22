版本:
BRIEF-Monsanto announces global licensing agreement with Broad Institute

Sept 22 Monsanto Co:

* Monsanto announces global licensing agreement with Broad Institute on key genome-editing application

* Broad institute grants Monsanto a worldwide non-exclusive license for agriculture applications of CRISPR-Cas technology

* Licensing agreement for use of CRISPR-Cas genome-editing technology in agriculture with Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard

* Additional terms of agreement were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

