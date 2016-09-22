版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 02:06 BJT

BRIEF-AGDC and ConocoPhillips execute MOU

Sept 22 Alaska Gasline Development Corporation:

* AGDC And Conocophillips Execute MOU - position for next steps

* Active sales and negotiation activities with global buyers could begin once JV has been formed

* State of Alaska and Conocophillips Alaska Inc have executed a memorandum of understanding

* MOU for negotiations to form JV co that could facilitate marketing LNG from Alaska LNG project to global LNG markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

