BRIEF-AGDC and ConocoPhillips execute MOU

Sept 22 Alaska Gasline Development Corporation:

* AGDC And Conocophillips Execute MOU - position for next steps

* Active sales and negotiation activities with global buyers could begin once JV has been formed

* State of Alaska and Conocophillips Alaska Inc have executed a memorandum of understanding

* MOU for negotiations to form JV co that could facilitate marketing LNG from Alaska LNG project to global LNG markets