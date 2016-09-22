BRIEF-Yahoo says information associated with at least 500 mln user accounts stolen

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 Yahoo Inc
* An important message to yahoo users on security
* Yahoo is notifying potentially affected users and has taken steps to secure their accounts
* Yahoo Inc Says Investigation Has Found No Evidence That State Sponsored actor is currently in Yahoo's network
* Yahoo is working closely with law enforcement on the matter
* Yahoo Inc says "is also recommending that users who haven't changed their passwords since 2014 do so"
* Steps to secure accounts include invalidating unencrypted security questions and answers so that they cannot be used to access an account
* Steps to secure accounts also include asking potentially affected users to change their passwords
* Account information stolen may have included names, email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, hashed passwords
* Yahoo Inc says Yahoo believes that information associated with at least 500 million user accounts was stolen
* Recent investigation by yahoo has confirmed that a copy of certain user account information was stolen from network in late 2014
* Encourages users to review their online accounts for suspicious activity
* Ongoing investigation suggests stolen information did not include unprotected passwords, payment card data, or bank account information
* Encourages users to change their password and security questions and answers for any other accounts
* Yahoo asks users to consider using yahoo account key, a authentication tool that eliminates need to use a password altogether
* User account information was stolen from company's network in late 2014 by what it believes is a "state-sponsored actor"
* Account information stolen, in some cases, may have included encrypted or unencrypted security questions and answers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.