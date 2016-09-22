BRIEF-Papa Murphy's Holdings appoints Jean Birch as new chair

Sept 22 Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc :

* Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. announces appointment of new chair, Jean M. Birch

* Appointment of Jean Birch follows resignation of current chair, John Barr, effective on same date

* Determined not to fill vacancy created by Barr's resignation.

* Appointment of Birch, as chair, is effective September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: