版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 03:08 BJT

BRIEF-Papa Murphy's Holdings appoints Jean Birch as new chair

Sept 22 Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc :

* Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. announces appointment of new chair, Jean M. Birch

* Appointment of Jean Birch follows resignation of current chair, John Barr, effective on same date

* Determined not to fill vacancy created by Barr's resignation.

* Appointment of Birch, as chair, is effective September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐