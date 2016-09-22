版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 04:56 BJT

BRIEF-Enphase Energy reports proposed public offering of common stock

Sept 22 Enphase Energy Inc :

* Enphase Energy announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Net proceeds from proposed offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

