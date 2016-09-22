版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 05:01 BJT

BRIEF-Jack In The Box:$150 mln remaining under stock buyback programs as of end of Q3

Sept 22 Jack In The Box Inc :

* Jack In The Box Inc. amends credit agreement and announces additional $300 million share repurchase program

* As of end of Q3 of fiscal 2016, company had $150.0 million remaining under stock buyback programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐