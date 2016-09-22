BRIEF-Jack In The Box:$150 mln remaining under stock buyback programs as of end of Q3

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 Jack In The Box Inc :
* Jack In The Box Inc. amends credit agreement and announces additional $300 million share repurchase program
* As of end of Q3 of fiscal 2016, company had $150.0 million remaining under stock buyback programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.