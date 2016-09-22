BRIEF-Houghton Mifflin Harcourt says appointed L. Gordon Crovitz interim CEO

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co
* Houghton mifflin harcourt announces management change
* Says ceo and president linda k. Zecher resigned
* Says l. Gordon crovitz appointed interim ceo
* Preliminary view is that billings will be at or near low end of co's revised guidance of $1.53 billion to $1.6 billion for 2016
* Says ceo and president linda k. Zecher resigned
* Zecher has also resigned from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.