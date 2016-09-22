BRIEF-Houghton Mifflin Harcourt says appointed L. Gordon Crovitz interim CEO

Sept 22 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co

* Houghton mifflin harcourt announces management change

* Says ceo and president linda k. Zecher resigned

* Says l. Gordon crovitz appointed interim ceo

* Preliminary view is that billings will be at or near low end of co's revised guidance of $1.53 billion to $1.6 billion for 2016

* Zecher has also resigned from board of directors