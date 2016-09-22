版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日

BRIEF-Hanover Insurance Group names Jeffrey Farber CFO, executive VP

Sept 22 Hanover Insurance Group Inc:

* Hanover Insurance Group Inc appoints Jeffrey M. Farber executive vice president and chief financial officer

* Farber succeeds Eugene Bullis

* Jeffrey M. Farber will join on Oct 1 as executive VP and senior finance officer and will assume role of CFO on or about Nov 4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

