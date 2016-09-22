版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五

BRIEF-Wayne Savings Bancshares declares quarterly dividend of $0.09/share

Sept 22 Wayne Savings Bancshares Inc:

* Wayne Savings Bancshares Inc declares quarterly dividend and adoption of stock repurchase program

* Company is authorized to repurchase up to 69,546 shares, or 2.5% of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

