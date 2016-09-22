BRIEF-Uniqure announces management and board changes

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 Uniqure NV
* Uniqure announces management and board changes
* Says CEO Daniel Soland resigned
* Following Soland's resignation, company's board of directors currently consists of seven members
* Says Matthew Kapusta appointed interim CEO
* Kapusta will continue to serve as CFO
* Says in addition, Philip Astley-Sparke has been elected unanimously by board to serve as its chairman
* "elected not to initiate a search process for a permanent CEO"
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.