BRIEF-First Bancorp says reports early termination of all FDIC loss share agreements

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 First Bancorp
* First bancorp reports the early termination of all fdic loss share agreements
* Says loss share agreements were related to two failed bank acquisitions from 2009 and 2011
* First bancorp expects to record a pretax expense of approximately $5.7 million this quarter
* Expects there to be a positive impact on future earnings as a result of elimination of fdic indemnification asset expense
* First bank paid $2.0 million to fdic and all rights and obligations related to payments under agreements were terminated
* Says first bank entered into an agreement with fdic that terminates all loss share agreements between first bank and fdic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.