BRIEF-Arch Capital says public offering price is $25 per depositary share for an aggregate public offering price of $450 mln

Sept 22 Arch Capital Group Ltd

* Arch capital group ltd. Announces $450 million public offering of depositary shares representing series e preferred shares

* Says public offering price is $25 per depositary share for an aggregate public offering price of $450 million

* Has priced an underwritten public offering of 18,000,000 depositary shares

* Intends to use net proceeds to fund the cash consideration for acquisition of united guaranty corporation , aig united guaranty insurance limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

