BRIEF-Arch Capital says public offering price is $25 per depositary share for an aggregate public offering price of $450 mln

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 Arch Capital Group Ltd
* Arch capital group ltd. Announces $450 million public offering of depositary shares representing series e preferred shares
* Says public offering price is $25 per depositary share for an aggregate public offering price of $450 million
* Has priced an underwritten public offering of 18,000,000 depositary shares
* Intends to use net proceeds to fund the cash consideration for acquisition of united guaranty corporation , aig united guaranty insurance limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.