BRIEF-W. P. Carey appoints Toniann Sanzone As interim CFO

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 W. P. Carey Inc:
* W. P. Carey announces resignation of chief financial officer and names interim CFO
* W. P. Carey says Kader will be relocating to Boston to assume role as CFO of a private real estate company
* W. P. Carey says Toniann Sanzone has been appointed interim CFO of W. P. Carey
* W. P. Carey says company has engaged Korn Ferry in its search for a successor CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.