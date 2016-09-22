版本:
BRIEF-W. P. Carey appoints Toniann Sanzone As interim CFO

Sept 22 W. P. Carey Inc:

* W. P. Carey announces resignation of chief financial officer and names interim CFO

* W. P. Carey says Kader will be relocating to Boston to assume role as CFO of a private real estate company

* W. P. Carey says Toniann Sanzone has been appointed interim CFO of W. P. Carey

* W. P. Carey says company has engaged Korn Ferry in its search for a successor CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

