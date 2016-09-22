版本:
BRIEF-Targa Resources prices upsizes $1 billion offering of senior notes

Sept 22 Targa Resources Partners Lp

* Targa Resources Partners LP prices upsized $1 billion offering of senior notes and increases maximum aggregate purchase price for concurrent tender offers

* 2027 notes accrue interest at a rate of 5.375 percent per annum and mature on February 1, 2027 and were priced at par

* Targa Resources Partners LP says notes consisting of $500.0 million of senior unsecured notes due 2025 and $500.0 million of senior unsecured notes due 2027

* 2025 notes accrue interest at a rate of 5.125 percent per annum and mature on February 1, 2025 and were priced at par

* Partnership intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund three previously announced concurrent cash tender offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

