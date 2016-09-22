BRIEF-Targa Resources prices upsizes $1 billion offering of senior notes

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 Targa Resources Partners Lp
* Targa Resources Partners LP prices upsized $1 billion offering of senior notes and increases maximum aggregate purchase price for concurrent tender offers
* 2027 notes accrue interest at a rate of 5.375 percent per annum and mature on February 1, 2027 and were priced at par
* Targa Resources Partners LP says notes consisting of $500.0 million of senior unsecured notes due 2025 and $500.0 million of senior unsecured notes due 2027
* 2025 notes accrue interest at a rate of 5.125 percent per annum and mature on February 1, 2025 and were priced at par
* Partnership intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund three previously announced concurrent cash tender offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.