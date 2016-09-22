BRIEF-Dominion Diamond restarts Ekati process plant ahead of schedule

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 Dominion Diamond Corp :
* Dominion Diamond corporation restarts Ekati process plant ahead of schedule and announces sale of an exceptional diamond
* Ekati process plant resumed operations at full capacity on September 21.
* Dominion Diamond Corp says total cost of process plant repairs is approximately $15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.