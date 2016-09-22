版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond restarts Ekati process plant ahead of schedule

Sept 22 Dominion Diamond Corp :

* Dominion Diamond corporation restarts Ekati process plant ahead of schedule and announces sale of an exceptional diamond

* Ekati process plant resumed operations at full capacity on September 21.

* Dominion Diamond Corp says total cost of process plant repairs is approximately $15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

