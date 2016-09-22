BRIEF-Hyatt sells of Hyatt Regency Birmingham in the United Kingdom

Sept 22 Hyatt Hotels Corp:

* Hyatt announces sale of Hyatt Regency Birmingham in the United Kingdom

* Purchaser will also spend approximately £2.7 million in additional capital expenditures to further improve property over next three years

* Says management agreement with purchaser and hotel will retain its Hyatt Regency branding

* Deal for approximately £38.6 million