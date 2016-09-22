版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五

BRIEF-Enlink Midstream promotes Michael Garberding to CFO, president

Sept 22 Enlink Midstream LLC:

* Enlink Midstream strengthens its executive leadership team

* Michael J. Garberding, has been promoted to Enlink president and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

