BRIEF-Alcoa reports pricing of debt offering in connection with separation

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 Alcoa Inc :
* Priced offering of $750 million aggregate amount of 6.75 pct senior notes due 2024 and $500 million aggregate amount of 7.00 pct senior notes due 2026
* Intends to use proceeds to fund transfer of assets in connection with co's plan to separate into two stand-alone, publicly traded companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.