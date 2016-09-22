版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 05:30 BJT

BRIEF-Alcoa reports pricing of debt offering in connection with separation

Sept 22 Alcoa Inc :

* Priced offering of $750 million aggregate amount of 6.75 pct senior notes due 2024 and $500 million aggregate amount of 7.00 pct senior notes due 2026

* Intends to use proceeds to fund transfer of assets in connection with co's plan to separate into two stand-alone, publicly traded companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐