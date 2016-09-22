版本:
BRIEF-Ceres Global Qtrly loss per share $0.07

Sept 22 Ceres Global AG Corp :

* Ceres global AG reports financial results for FY2016

* Qtrly revenue $149.3 million versus $59.3 million

* Ceres global ag corp qtrly loss per share $0.07

* Says "high demand for our grain handling and storage services during this year's harvest season" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

