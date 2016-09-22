版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 05:54 BJT

BRIEF-Acceleware reports proposed private placement

Sept 22 Acceleware Ltd :

* May issue up to about 18.2 million units at a price of $0.11 per unit

* Says co proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement of units to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000

* To use proceeds to continue to develop and field test its radio frequency RF XL heavy oil and oil sands extraction technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

