BRIEF-China gold international resources names new vice president

Sept 22 China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd

* China Gold International Resources announces new vice president appointment

* Appointment of Guan Shiliang as vice president effective on September 22, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

