BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics reports pricing of $300 million public offering of common stock

Sept 22 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc :

* Says public offering priced at $59.75 per share

* Priced public offering of an aggregate of 5.02 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $59.75/share.

