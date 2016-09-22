版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五

BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics reports pricing of $300 million public offering of common stock

Sept 22 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc :

* Sarepta Therapeutics announces pricing of $300 million public offering of common stock

* Says public offering priced at $59.75 per share

* Priced public offering of an aggregate of 5.02 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $59.75/share.

* Priced public offering of an aggregate of 5.02 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $59.75/share.

