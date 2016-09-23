版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 20:37 BJT

BRIEF-China Gold International Resources announces new VP

Sept 23 China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd

* China Gold International Resources announces new Vice President appointment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

