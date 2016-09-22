BRIEF-CVB Financial and Valley Commerce Bancorp announce merger

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 Cvb Financial Corp:
* CVB Financial Corp and Valley Commerce Bancorp announce merger
* Valley Commerce Bancorp shareholders receive cash and stock in transaction, as well as a special cash dividend paid prior to close
* Upon completion of merger, valley business bank will operate as citizens business bank
* Merger agreement provides for VCBP to pay a special dividend to its shareholders conditioned upon VCBP's equity
* VCBP shareholders would hold, in aggregate, about 1.8% of CVBF's outstanding common stock following merger
* Expects transaction to result in modest earnings accretion in 2017
* Estimates tangible book value dilution at close of approximately 1% to be earned back within three years
* Will acquire Valley Commerce Bancorp Holding Company for valley business bank, with $416 million in assets as of June 30, 2016
* Boards of directors of Valley Commerce Bancorp, Valley Business Bank, CVBF and citizens business bank have approved transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.