公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五

BRIEF-Apptio Inc announces pricing of initial public offering

Sept 22 Apptio Inc

* Apptio Inc Announces pricing of initial public offering

* Pricing ofinitial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of class a common stock at a price to public of $16.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

