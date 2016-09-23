版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 09:33 BJT

BRIEF-8Point3 Energy Partners prices offering of class A shares

Sept 22 8point3 Energy Partners Lp

* 8Point3 Energy Partners prices offering of class A shares

* Announced pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7 million class A shares at a public offering price of $14.65

* Total gross proceeds will be approximately $102.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

