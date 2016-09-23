版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 14:05 BJT

BRIEF-Global Sources appoints Craig Pepples as deputy CEO

Sept 23 Global Sources Ltd -

* Global Sources appoints Craig Pepples as deputy CEO

* Spenser Au will remain engaged as CEO until end of year

* Craig Pepples appointed as deputy CEO of company, with effect from Oct. 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

