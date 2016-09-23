BRIEF-Paramount Resources monetizes part of its Seven Generations' share

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 Paramount Resources Ltd :
* Announces the monetization of part of its Seven Generations Energy Ltd shares and provides operational update
* Has received approximately $310 million in cash and will realize balance of proceeds in late December 2016
* Has monetized aggregate of 24.7 million 7g shares through sale transactions for gross proceeds of approximately $735 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
