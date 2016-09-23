版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五

BRIEF-Paramount Resources monetizes part of its Seven Generations' share

Sept 23 Paramount Resources Ltd :

* Announces the monetization of part of its Seven Generations Energy Ltd shares and provides operational update

* Has received approximately $310 million in cash and will realize balance of proceeds in late December 2016

* Has monetized aggregate of 24.7 million 7g shares through sale transactions for gross proceeds of approximately $735 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

