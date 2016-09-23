版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 18:17 BJT

BRIEF-Eric Branderiz to join Tesla as Vice President

Sept 23 Tesla Motors Inc

* Eric Branderiz to join Tesla as vice president, corporate controller and chief accounting officer

* Eric was most recently Sunpower's senior vice president, corporate controller and chief accounting officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

