BRIEF-Rave Restaurant Group reports Q4 and fiscal year 2016 financial results

Sept 23 Rave Restaurant Group Inc

* Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 13.3 percent to $15.7 million

* Qtrly Pie Five comparable store retail sales decreased 12.0% from same period of prior year.

* Qtrly pie five system-wide total retail sales increased 59.2%,

* Rave Restaurant Group Inc qtrly loss per share $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

